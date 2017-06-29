Grass Fire Threatens Homes In East San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters responded quickly Thusday afternoon to contain a brush fire on Penitencia and Capitol Ave. in east San Jose. Several homes were threatened but, as of 4:30 p.m., KPIX Chopper 5 showed that the blaze, burning in grass across from a row of homes, had mostly been extinguished.
Another fire was reported Thursday afternoon at a Santa Clara County park in the hills east of San Jose, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters were battling that 28-acre blaze off of Grant Road at Joseph D. Grant County Park as of 3:22 p.m.
