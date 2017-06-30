Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘The Beguiled’ & ‘The Big Sick’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the two movies out in theaters this week. Sofia Coppola’s ‘The Beguiled’ starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and ‘The Big Sick’ with ‘Silicon Valley’s’ Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano.

THE BEGUILED (R) 93 min

American Zoetrope•Focus FeaturesSofia CoppolaSofia CoppolaNicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard and Addison Riecke

About The Movie:

The Beguiled is an atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls’ boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events.

THE BIG SICK (R) 119 min

Amazon Studios•LionsgateMichael ShowalterEmily V. Gordon and Kumail NanjianiKumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano

About The Movie:

Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, The Big Sick tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents. When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he’s never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart.

