Witnesses Photograph, Run After Suspect In Fatal San Jose Hit-And-Run

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Police were looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday who ran from the scene.

A woman died in the crash at McLaughlin Avenue and Creston Lane, in East San Jose.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m.

Witness Kiet Nguyen and another man tried to stop the suspect from running away.

He became overcome with emotion upon learning one of the victims he tried to help didn’t survive.

“That’s something you don’t want to seek, you know,” said Nguyen.

He says he heard the crash and ran outside only to find a white car against a fence.

Three women were inside, one of them unresponsive.

Then he says he noticed the driver of the other car involved standing not too far away.

“He was shaking and looked all pale so I go ‘are you the driver’ and he said no.”

Nguyen and his friend new it was not true – because they saw him get out of the car.

They snapped his picture, and say then, the man did the unthinkable.

“He started running and we couldn’t keep up,” said Nguyen. “He should’ve stopped it’s an accident… you know accidents happen, you shouldn’t take off like that.”