Illegal Fireworks Seized In Hayward Sting Operation

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police detectives seized illegal fireworks and materials used to manufacture illegal fireworks in Hayward in a sting operation Friday, the police department said.

In the operation, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau contacted a suspect through Craigslist, police said. The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because he is under 18, agreed to meet with them, according to police.

The fireworks were delivered, and the suspect fled from the uniformed officers. The officers found and detained the suspect a short distance away, police said.

The detectives found more illegal fireworks in the suspect’s vehicle. The detectives went to the suspect’s home and found illegal fireworks materials in various states of being manufactured, according to police.

Because of the hazardous nature of the materials, nearby residents were evacuated and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordinance Disposal Squad responded to assist, police said.

The investigation is continuing, police said, and there is no further threat to public safety.

The operation was part of an ongoing effort to reduce the dangers of illegal fireworks during the Independence Day holiday.

