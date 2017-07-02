Recalled Fireworks Spark Concern Among Firefighters

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – While they are not among the items sold at local ‘safe and sane’ fireworks stands, local firefighters warned residents who have purchased illegal fireworks to check to make sure they are not a brand that has been recalled.

More than 36,000 TNT Red, White & Blue fireworks have been recalled nationwide because the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says prematurely explode when lit.

While the vast majority were sold at Walmart and Kroger stores in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont, and Wisconsin, officials say that doesn’t mean some haven’t made their way to the Bay Area on the black market.

“It’s a certain firework that has been manufactured has the potential to explode unexpectedly,” said Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief John Whiting.

Authorities said the recalled fireworks are marketed as TNT’s “Red, White and Blue smoke” fireworks.

If you have the fireworks, authorities ask that you contact your local fire department who will come and safely dispose of them.