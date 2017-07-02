Recalled Fireworks Spark Concern Among Firefighters

July 2, 2017 7:33 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County, Fireworks, Holiday, July 4th, produce recall

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – While they are not among the items sold at local ‘safe and sane’ fireworks stands, local firefighters warned residents who have purchased illegal fireworks to check to make sure they are not a brand that has been recalled.

More than 36,000 TNT Red, White & Blue fireworks have been recalled nationwide because the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says prematurely explode when lit.

While the vast majority were sold at Walmart and Kroger stores in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont, and Wisconsin, officials say that doesn’t mean some haven’t made their way to the Bay Area on the black market.

“It’s a certain firework that has been manufactured has the potential to explode unexpectedly,” said Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief John Whiting.

Authorities said the recalled fireworks are marketed as TNT’s “Red, White and Blue smoke” fireworks.

If you have the fireworks, authorities ask that you contact your local fire department who will come and safely dispose of them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch