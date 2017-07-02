San Francisco Marchers Demand Trump’s Impeachment

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched in San Francisco, Los Angeles and other American cities Sunday, demanding that Congress begin the process of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The San Francisco march began with a rally in Justin Herman Plaza and then marched to Fisherman’s Wharf where the demonstrators mingled with throngs of tourists who had flocked to the wharf during the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Several different organizations took part in the march with signs ranging from the Russia probe to the firing of former FBI director James Comey.

“We don’t respect someone who has to bully other people,” Ruthanne Ruaz-Appell told KPIX 5. “We’re not dealing with Trump anymore, we are just dealing with our representatives.”

Daniel Johnson of San Francisco told the San Francisco Chronicle he marched because he needed to voice his opposition to what was occurring in Washington.

“I feel like I need to be visible in my opposition to pretty much everything Trump is doing,” Johnson told the paper. “I want to be one of the people that can at least say, when everything goes south, I stood up, I did something.”

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, demonstrators hoisting signs and chanting anti-Donald Trump slogans marched through downtown.

Organizers say they believe the president has violated the U.S. Constitution and obstructed justice.

One banner called the president an “Illegitimate Corrupt Puppet.”

Marcher John Meranda told the Los Angeles Times he has attended five recent anti-Trump marches. The 56-year-old says he’s most recently frightened by the Republican proposal to cut billions of dollars from the Medicaid program.

A smaller group of pro-Trump protesters gathered nearby outside Los Angeles police headquarters. The Trump supporters say they’re unconcerned about allegations that Trump tried to thwart an FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Similar marches took place in Chicago, New York, Austin and other cities.