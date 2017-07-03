Musk Promises Delivery Of Tesla Model 3 To First Customers On July 28

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — The first production model of Tesla’s new low-cost Model 3 will roll out on Friday. In just a few weeks, expect to see them on the road.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that now that it passed all regulatory requirements ahead of schedule.

He went on to tweet the first 30 customers in line will receive their new Teslas on July 28. After that, he says the rollout will rapidly increase.

“Handover party for first 30 customer Model 3’s on the 28th! Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1500.”

Musk tweets that by December, “We can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month.”