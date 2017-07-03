2 Men Grab Camera Of Women Taking Photos On Treasure Island

July 3, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Camera, Robbery, Treasure Island, Woman Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman taking photos on San Francisco’s Treasure Island had her camera and equipment taken by force on Sunday morning, according to police.

The 52-year-old victim was in the area of Treasure Island and Macalla roads around 6:20 a.m. when a suspect approached and grabbed the camera, lens and flash from her hand, police said.

The suspect and an accomplice, described as men in their early 20s, fled in a vehicle and remain at large today.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch