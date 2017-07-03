2 Men Grab Camera Of Women Taking Photos On Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman taking photos on San Francisco’s Treasure Island had her camera and equipment taken by force on Sunday morning, according to police.
The 52-year-old victim was in the area of Treasure Island and Macalla roads around 6:20 a.m. when a suspect approached and grabbed the camera, lens and flash from her hand, police said.
The suspect and an accomplice, described as men in their early 20s, fled in a vehicle and remain at large today.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.
