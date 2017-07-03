Vandals Spray Paint ‘Go Back To California’ On Couple’s Car, Home In Oregon

July 3, 2017 2:31 PM
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPIX) – A couple of newly transplanted Californians didn’t exactly get a welcome mat rolled out when they moved to Oregon.

Go back to California. That’s the message that Preston Page and his fiance woke up to.

“Kind of a bummer because we just painted the house a couple weeks ago,” says Page.

The couple moved to Portland, Oregon from Los Angeles around four months ago to follow his career with Adidas and they were just getting settled in.

“We’ve redone everything pretty much and kind of were at a place of just starting to relax a little bit and not so much anymore,” he says.

The vandal not only spray painted messages telling the couple to “go home” and disparaging California, they also keyed their vehicle.

“I didn’t realize the extent of the damage to the car.”

As for why someone would do this to their home the couple wonders if it had something to do with road rage.

A gentleman was driving down the street yesterday as they were trying to pull out and didn’t want to wait and sped up and as he drove away he yelled ‘Go back to California.’

It was the same message that was spray painted on the house. Page filed a police report. He wishes that whoever did this would have had a conversation with him personally as opposed to lashing out.

“It was a little surprising,” says Page. “I mean the community we’ve moved into, everyone has been here 20 to 30 years, it’s quiet,the school districts are great. It’s kind of what we wanted, moving from LA being so loud, but definitely surprised someone would go this far.”

