Fans, Music World Mourn Loss Of Prince’s Longtime Drummer John Blackwell

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Sad tributes flooded social media on Tuesday as artists, friends, loved ones and fans mourned the death of Prince’s former drummer John Blackwell.

The 43-year-old South Carolina native died after a yearlong battle with brain tumors.

A master of R&B, funk, jazz, fusion and pop, Blackwell played for 15 years with Prince but lent his talents to many, many other artists including Cameo, Patti LaBelle, Justin Timberlake and D’Angelo.

Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza shared the news on his death on his Instagram account Tuesday and wrote, “My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed away peacefully in my company today. Thank God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed the way peacefully in my company today. Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support. Yaritza A post shared by John Blackwell (@johnblackwelljr) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Condolences have poured in ever since. Drummer Questlove was among the first.

Brother John…..brother john. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

For the last months, Yaritza maintained Blackwell’s Instagram, posting periodic updates for friends and fans.

My husband, John Blackwell Jr, will be getting a second brain surgery this Monday, please keep him on your prayers, thank you. Yaritza 🙏🏽 A post shared by John Blackwell (@johnblackwelljr) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:40am PST

Here is a post from Yaritza from last February, thanking everyone for their continued support.