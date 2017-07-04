Kids’ Pig Scramble in Woodside Draws Squeals from Animal-Rights Activists

WOODSIDE (KPIX) — The Fourth of July pig scramble in Woodside, where young kids are let loose to try and capture baby pigs, has been a tradition for more than forty years.
Animal-rights activists say the event is traumatic for the animals and isn’t so great for the children either.
“The pigs are terrified — squealing, screaming, running in all directions. Those children are predators,” said Jennifer Gonzales with the Committee for Humane Woodside.
Victor Aenlle, with the San Mateo County Mounted Patrol which puts on the rodeo, says there’s nothing cruel involved.
“We have vets on call … a hospital standing by — there’s never been an incident of pigs being hurt on our property,” Aenlle said.
“I understand their point of view but we have ours,” he added.
