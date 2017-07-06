San Jose Man Arrested In Connection With June Homicide

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old San Jose man was arrested last week in connection with the death last month of a 63-year-old man, police said Thursday.

Leonard Daguro died early on the morning of June 19 after police responded to a 1:50 a.m. fire aid call of a man not breathing in the 2200 block of Denair Avenue, located off of McLaughlin Avenue in South San Jose.

Rael Andal was arrested in San Jose on June 29 for allegedly being responsible for Daguro’s death. Andal has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and is being held without bail.

Police have not released any details regarding what led up to Daguro’s death or a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza at (408) 277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.