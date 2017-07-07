Amber Alert: LA Teen Abducted By Armed Woman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old boy abducted in Los Angeles by a 31-year-old woman they say is armed and dangerous.

The California Highway Patrol says Eric Coleman was abducted at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP says the suspected abductor is Kandice Johnson, who was last seen Driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate number 7XWL023.

Coleman is an African-American, 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Johnson, meanwhile, is African-American, 5-foot-3 and weighing 147 pounds. She has red, green and multi-colored braided hair.

Police told the LA Times that Johnson was an acquaintance of Eric’s stepmother.

Johnson approached the teen’s stepmother Thursday afternoon in the area of 47th and Figueroa streets in South Los Angeles, pulled out a gun and demanded that she walk away from her vehicle, the paper reported.

The stepmother told police the teen was sitting in the backseat of the car. She told them it was possible that Johnson didn’t know he was inside because the vehicle’s windows were tinted.

If you see the vehicle dial 911 and alert authorities.