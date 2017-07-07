Richmond Police Evacuate Headquarters Due to Bomb Threat

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Richmond Police Department evacuated their communications center and headquarters due to a bomb threat on Friday evening.
Police say they received the phone call about the threat around 7:45 p.m.
Officers began evacuating residential neighborhoods and businesses affected by the threat along Nevin Avenue, Macdonald Avenue, and Jetty Drive.
Police asked for the public’s patience and requested that only emergency calls be reported, as their dispatching resources were limited.