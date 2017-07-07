Richmond Police Evacuate Headquarters Due to Bomb Threat

July 7, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Bomb threat, Evacuation, Richmond Police

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The Richmond Police Department evacuated their communications center and headquarters due to a bomb threat on Friday evening.

Police say they received the phone call about the threat around 7:45 p.m.

Officers began evacuating residential neighborhoods and businesses affected by the threat along Nevin Avenue, Macdonald Avenue, and Jetty Drive.

Police asked for the public’s patience and requested that only emergency calls be reported, as their dispatching resources were limited.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch