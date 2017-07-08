Hundreds Displaced By Oakland Construction Site Fire Still Can’t Go Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The 700 to 900 people displaced by the four-alarm fire at an Oakland construction site Friday still can’t go home and there’s no indication when they can return, according to an official message.

The fire, which broke out at about 4:30 a.m. at 2302 Valdez Street, didn’t result in any injuries or deaths but several neighboring homes and apartment buildings were evacuated over fears that a large construction crane at the center of the site might topple over and cause additional damage.

“The construction company responsible for the site is working with Cal/OSHA and other participating entities to determine a timeline to restore business and residential access to the area,” according to the city’s community information hotline.

“Crews will be working overtime over the weekend to expedite this process,” the message continued.

“The evacuations were necessary, as the instability of the scaffolding and onsite tower crane pose a danger to anyone nearby should those structures collapse,” the message continued.

“With a fire this size it is a miracle that we have had no loss of life, no injuries and nothing more than what appears to be cosmetic damage to any ancillary or surrounding structures,” Oakland Mayor Libby Shaaf said Friday.

The American Red Cross has set up a relief center for people displaced by the fire at the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center at 2272 San Pablo Ave.

Owners of affected businesses can call the Oakland Business Assistance Center at (510) 238-7952 and leave a message.

The community information hotline can be reached at (510) 238-2181.

