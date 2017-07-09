1 Killed in Fiery Sonoma County Solo-Vehicle Crash

GLEN ELLEN (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash in Glen Ellen in Sonoma County.

The single-vehicle crash was first reported Sunday at 4:05 a.m. in the area of state Highway 12 and Dunbar Road.

A vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment and caught fire, according to the CHP.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

