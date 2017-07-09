Man, Followed From BART Station, Assaulted, Kicked, Robbed On Cal Campus

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A strong-arm robbery occurred Friday night at the West Crescent on the University of California at Berkeley campus, police said Saturday.

At about 9:51 p.m. a person was on BART when he noticed some suspicious people on the train.

Police said the victim got off the BART train at the Downtown Berkeley station and walked to campus.

The suspects followed him and as the victim approached the Springer Gateway the suspects pushed him to the ground.

One of the suspects kicked the victim multiple times and the suspects took the victim’s property.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the robbery. Police said they searched for the suspects but did not find them.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed