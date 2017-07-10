Chocolate Milk To Be Banned From San Francisco Public Schools

July 10, 2017 10:58 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco school kids who learned to live without soda and candy will soon have to give up chocolate milk too.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the city’s school district will ban chocolate milk in elementary and middle schools this fall and in high schools in the spring.

The school district already bans sodas in schools and doesn’t allow cookies or other sweets to be served with lunch.

Officials tested the ban in five schools over the past school year and found that in two, there was no decrease in the number of milk cartons kids consumed. There was only a slight dip in the other three schools.

They say they believe students will quickly adapt to the chocolate milk ban.

