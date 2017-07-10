Gov. Brown Announces Plan To Extend Cap And Trade Through 2030

July 10, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Cap and trade, Gov. Jerry Brown

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders have struck a deal to extend California’s cap-and-trade program through 2030, but it still needs backing from two-thirds of lawmakers.

The deal updates how pollution offsets and allowances are used, gives the state Air Resources Board power to set a price ceiling on pollution permits and prevents local air districts from placing further carbon emission regulations on refineries and other polluters.

Environmental justice groups charge the deal gives too many concessions to oil companies.

Cap-and-trade limits total greenhouse gas emissions and requires businesses to buy or trade allowances in order to pollute.

It is a key piece of California’s 2030 goal of a 40 percent reduction from 1990 emissions levels.

The program will expire in 2020 if lawmakers don’t renew it.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch