Humpback Whale Visits Sailors Beneath Golden Gate Bridge

July 10, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Golden Gate Bridge, Humpback Whale, Sailors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of sailors got a massive surprise while cruising on the San Francisco Bay this weekend.

A humpback whale swam up to the surface of the water just in front of a sailboat.

The whale, presumably detecting the sailboat was barreling toward it, quickly rolled out of the way of the boat.

The sailors got an eyeful and the whale escaped just in time.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jan Van Dusen says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Sailors appear to have changed course as well, as of course they should have done. What a magnificent creature!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch