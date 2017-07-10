Humpback Whale Visits Sailors Beneath Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of sailors got a massive surprise while cruising on the San Francisco Bay this weekend.
A humpback whale swam up to the surface of the water just in front of a sailboat.
The whale, presumably detecting the sailboat was barreling toward it, quickly rolled out of the way of the boat.
The sailors got an eyeful and the whale escaped just in time.
Sailors appear to have changed course as well, as of course they should have done. What a magnificent creature!