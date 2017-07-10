Man Exposes Himself To Woman Jogging Near Stevens Creek Trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman jogging in Mountain View on Sunday.
It happened just before 9 a.m. as the woman was jogging in the 1000 block of La Avenida. She told police the man was laying on the grass and lowered his shorts, exposing himself.
Later, police said she noticed the same man walking along the Stevens Creek Trail.
The man is described as an Indian male, between 30 and 40 years old. He has a medium build, black wavy hair, and is between 5’7″ and 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and neon orange running shoes.
Police warn joggers in the area to be alert. If they see anyone matching the suspects description, they should call 650-903-6395.