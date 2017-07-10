Bay Area Tennis Coach Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

RICHMOND (BCN) — A tennis coach was arrested Monday morning in Richmond on suspicion

of sexually assaulting two of his students, according to police.

Normandie Burgos was arrested at 10:15 a.m. at the tennis courts at the Richmond Plunge at 1 E. Richmond Ave., police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan said.

Police began their investigation in February when someone alleged that a 16-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by his tennis coach.

The assault had allegedly occurred since the boy was 14 years old, according to police.

During the investigation, police learned of another sexual assault allegation against Burgos involving a different underage student.

Burgos is being held in the county jail on $1.5 million bail, police said.

Burgos allegedly founded the Burgos Tennis Foundation in Sausalito.

Burgos had been previously arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of four other minors in Mill Valley.

Three of those cases ended in a hung jury. In the fourth case, the victim died, according to Tan.

Police are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate interactions with Burgos to call them at (510) 620-6668.

