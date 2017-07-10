Two Arrested In Santa Clara Teen Slaying

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Two men wanted in the slaying of a San Jose teen have been arrested while hiding out at a Modesto motel, authorities announced Monday.

Santa Clara police said the shooting took place late the night of July 5th in the area of Brookdale Dr. and Bing Dr.

An officer on patrol thought he heard fireworks but when he investigated the sounds discovered a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he died on July 7th.

On that same day, Santa Clara investigators tracked the two suspects to a motel in Modesto. With the assistance of the Modesto Police Department, the two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Both suspects — identified as Giovanny Ortiz and Eric James — were transported to the Santa Clara County Jail where they were booked on murder charges.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Saskia Lagergren at (408) 615-4823.