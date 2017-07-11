Large Shark Attacks Kayaker In Waters Off Santa Cruz Beach

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A kayaker was attacked by a large shark in the waters off Santa Cruz Beach Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

A call came in at 11:01 a.m. about the attack near West Cliff and Pelton Avenue, according to the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Marine Safety personnel confirmed the attack happened about a mile out from Steamer Lane. The kayaker was not injured, but the kayak sustained extensive damage.

The City of Santa Cruz has closed beach access within a one-mile radius where the attacked happened for the next four days. All water activities at the beach are prohibited until sunrise Saturday morning, according to the city.

Steve Lawson later said in an interview with KSBW, the shark was a great white. He said the shark bit the front of his kayak and he was thrown in the water. He used his marine radio to call harbor patrol.

Authorities described Lawson as a ‘seasoned kayaker.’

Water activities will be restricted within a one-mile radius of the attack for four days, until sunrise, July 15. The area includes Main Beach and Cowell Beach.

“Attacks like these are extremely rare in Santa Cruz County, and we are so thankful the kayaker was (not)injured,” said Chief Jim Frawley in a statement. ” This is a reminder that swimming in the ocean does carry some risk and we encourage all swimmers, surfers and kayakers to be mindful of their surroundings and follow directions of lifeguards and Marine Safety staff.”