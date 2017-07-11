San Francisco Police And Skateboarders Face Off At Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police say at least one police officer and multiple skateboarders were injured at Dolores Park on Tuesday evening.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said via Twitter around 9 p.m. that one police officer was injured and that officers “were taking projectiles from the crowd.”

Videos posted to social media shortly before 8 p.m. show a confrontation between police and skateboarders at the park, located at 19th and Dolores Streets.

Large police presence to Dolores Park due to injured officer & request for crowd control; #SFPD officers were taking projectiles from crowd. — Ofc. Grace Gatpandan (@OfficerGrace) July 12, 2017

Gatpandan said one officer was injured and transported to the hospital. She also said that “ambulances were called for skateboarders who lost control while riding.”

Videos taken at the park and posted to social media on Tuesday evening show a large crowd gathered at the park.

Dolores Park tuesdays – guy smashes police car window with a skateboard, police shooting beanbags pic.twitter.com/oIMbog9g2e — Lance Martin (@RLanceMartin) July 12, 2017

Many videos and photos from Dolores Park show a large police presence at the park.

Gatpandan said two San Francisco police patrol vehicle were vandalized as well.

Police drove into a skateboarder while trying to block the hill at Dolores Park pic.twitter.com/Mg3eU67PhC — Barry O'Reilly (@barryoreilly) July 12, 2017

Other videos showed skateboarders riding down the Dolores Street hill.

Crazy skateboarding scene at Dolores Park right now https://t.co/gUbnRGncbP — Ev Williams (@ev) July 12, 2017

The extent and cause of the injuries suffered by people at the park was not immediately clear.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.