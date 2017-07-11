SF Fire Crews Rescue Man Stuck On Rocks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man was rescued from rocks along the shoreline of San Francisco’s Treasure Island late Monday night, according to fire officials.
San Francisco firefighters responded at 11:20 p.m. to a report of a man stuck on the rocks in an area between the Bay Bridge and the front security gate to the island, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said.
Crews on a rescue boat and fire boat were able to retrieve the man, who had no injuries, Baxter said.
The rescue took about 30 minutes and the man was then turned over to San Francisco police for an interview, according to Baxter.
#Whileyouslept #yoursffd RB1 FB3 rescued an adult male off the cliffs of Treasure Island He was evaluated w/No injuries pic.twitter.com/wrwYkAlDCz
— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) July 11, 2017
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.