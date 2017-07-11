Twitter Users Sue Trump For Blocking Them Citing First Amendment

July 11, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: First Amendment, Lawsuit, Trump, Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The lawsuit says Twitter has become an important public forum for the president and he frequently makes public announcements there.

The lawsuit asked a judge to stop Trump and his media team from blocking critics from following him.

A spokeswoman for government lawyers declined to comment.

The lawsuit says blocking people from following Trump’s account was a viewpoint-based restriction that the Constitution doesn’t permit.

The director of the Knight First Amendment Institute is Jameel Jaffer, who worked for years with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch