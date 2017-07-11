Wildfire Shuts Down Highway 80 Near Truckee

July 11, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: CalFire, Fire, Highway 80, Sierra, Truckee, Wildfire

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — A wildfire continue to grow early Tuesday in the tinder-dry underbrush bordering Highway 80 near Truckee, forcing the closure of the major traffic artery through the Sierra.

The California Highway Patrol said I-80 east was closed at Highway 267 at Truckee and I-80 west was closed at Gold Ranch.

The Farad Fire ignited around 1 p.m. Monday near the state line, about 12 miles northeast of Truckee. Cal Fire said the wildfire has scorched about 600 acres and was just 5 percent contained.

“The fire is an unpredictable situation,” said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Chief Charles Moore. “We are urging the public to please avoid the I-80 area if possible and to remain vigilant and prepared.”

