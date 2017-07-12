Lawsuit Claims Medi-Cal Discriminates Against Low-Income Californians

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that the state’s health care system is discriminatory because it provides unequal care to the 13.5 million people who are enrolled in Medi-Cal, the health insurance program for low-income Californians.

The suit, which was filed in Alameda County Superior Court, says the unequal care especially affects Latinos since an estimated 7.2 million Latinos in the state are Medi-Cal recipients.

The suit alleges that Medi-Cal patients face big obstacles in getting timely access to care because the state pays providers so little for their services that many doctors decline to accept Medi-Cal patients.

Those problems are compounded by the state’s failure to adequately monitor and oversee the program, according to the lawsuit.

Speaking at a news conference on the steps of the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, Miranda Galindo, a staff attorney with the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF), said the firm represents clients “who are representative of people who are being irreparably harmed as a consequence of this broken system.”

“This is a Latino civil rights issue because at the same time as the number and proportion of Latinos surged in Medi-Cal, the amount of the rates at which doctors are reimbursed continuously dropped,” Galindo said.

“This dis-investment in Medi-Cal as the program became overwhelmingly Latino created a broken, second-class system of health insurance,” she said.

MALDEF, the Civil Rights Education and Enforcement Center and the law firm of Feinberg, Jackson, Worthman & Wasow LLP filed the suit on behalf of four individual plaintiffs as well as the St. John’s Well Child & Family Center, Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West and the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

The defendants in the suit are Diana Dooley, the secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, Jennifer Kent, the director of the California Department of Health Care Services, and both of those agencies.

The suit alleges that because Medi-Cal reimbursement rates are much lower than Medicare and employer-sponsored insurance rates, they discourage participation by health care providers and leave Medi-Cal recipients with few options.

Because there are only a few Medi-Cal providers, patients are frequently unable to find the primary and specialty care they need, according to the suit.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Health Care Services said agency officials are reviewing the lawsuit and don’t have an immediate comment on it.

