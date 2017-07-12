Martin Shkreli Allegedly Spent $10K On JAY-Z Tickets With Company Funds

July 12, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: Company Funds, Jay-Z, Martin Shkreli, Retrophin
VIDEO: Investor Testifies In Martin Shkreli Trial

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Pharma bro Martin Shkreli allegedly spent $10,000 on JAY-Z tickets, according to court testimony on Tuesday, July 11th.

Records indicate that Retrophin funded his expensive concert venture when the organization was already on a tight budget, according to CNBC.

It is not reported what tour the tickets may have been for, but the timing suggests it was for JAY-Z’s world tour in 2013 or 2014 in support of the rapper’s 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail.

