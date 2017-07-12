‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Tells Colbert Why He’s Leaving GOP

July 12, 2017 6:46 AM
VIDEO: Joe Scarborough Explains Why He's Done With The GOP

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — “Morning Joe” host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough is blaming the GOP’s loyalty to President Donald Trump and its failure to live up to its promises for his decision to leave the party and become an independent.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guests Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski during Tuesday's July 11 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Ã?Â©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Joe Scarboroug and Mika Brzezinski (credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Scarborough first announced the switch during an interview with CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. He appeared as a guest with his co-host and fiancee, Mika Brzezinski, who recently was attacked in sharply personal terms by the Republican president.

On Wednesday’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough accused Republicans of abandoning their fiscal principles. He also referred to Trump, saying Republicans are “kowtowing to somebody who — inexplicably — shows them no loyalty whatsoever.”

Scarborough was elected to four U.S. House terms from Florida starting in 1994.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch