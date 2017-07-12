Propeller Of Coast Guard Plane Strikes Runway At SFO

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) – A U.S. Coast Guard plane had a propeller strike the runway before taking off at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the crew to abort the flight.

According to Coast Guard officials, the Sacramento-based C-27 Spartan fixed-wing aircraft was at the airport for a logistics flight.

At about 4 p.m., just after taxiing to a runway and while preparing for takeoff, one of the plane’s propellers made contact with the runway and the four-person crew aborted the flight, Coast Guard officials said.

The runway was subsequently closed for about 20 minutes and there were no reports of injuries to the crew members, Coast Guard officials said.

The plane is being moved to Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, adjacent to the airport, where crews will inspect the damage.

In accordance with Coast Guard aviation safety policies, the incident will be investigated to determine the cause, Coast Guard officials said.

