Warriors Add League’s First Israeli-Born Player

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Omri Casspi became the latest NBA journeyman player to win the Warriors free agent sweepstakes. The eight year veteran reportedly took less money to come off Golden State’s bench and play for a championship next season.

Casspi was drafted in the first round by the Sacramento Kings in 2009 and was the first player from Israel to suit up in an NBA game. Growing up in Holon, Israel, Casspi remembers watching the Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls in the 1990s on television.

He says the Warriors have easily surpassed the Bulls popularity in his home country.

“The country was going crazy,” Casspi said during his introductory press conference at team headquarters in Oakland. “The Warriors are like rock stars.”

Casspi has a 8.2 points per game career average and makes 36 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He split time between New Orleans, Minnesota and Sacramento last season.

He’s the third new player to join the Warriors roster since they won their second NBA title in three seasons. Veteran Nick Young and rookie Jordan Bell are the other new faces in Oakland.