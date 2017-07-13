Caught On Camera: Arriving Homeowner Foils Porch Thieves In San Jose

July 13, 2017 3:40 PM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pair of porch thieves in San Jose got a surprise when the home’s resident showed up to catch them in the act.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in a neighborhood in west San Jose near Valley Fair mall.

Security camera images (center, left) of a woman stealing a package from a home’s porch on Tulip Road in San Jose; (right) an image of the suspect vehicle and driver. (Heidi Burrows)

Security camera video shows a middle-aged woman walking up to the front of a home on Tulip Road and taking a package from the porch.

The footage shows the woman scampering away toward a newer-model dark Dodge Journey SUV that has just pulled up with a man behind the wheel. As the woman tosses the package into the Dodge and gets in the back seat, the homeowner pulls up in her vehicle and stops directly in front of them, honking the horn.

After she blocked them, the package is tossed out the window and the couple is seen driving off, not before the homeowner took a picture of their car and license plate.

The woman said she immediately called police to report the attempted theft. “So shocking and, I must say, ignorant of them to steal during day and when people are coming home,” said the homeowner, Heidi Green.

So far no suspects have been identified.

