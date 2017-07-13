Outside Lands 2017 Comedy Tent And Night Shows Announced

VIDEO: Outside Lands 2016 Coverage with Jackie Hollywood



By Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – We’ve been waiting to which comedians would be apart of this year’s Barbary lineup for next month’s Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park and today they unveiled it.

We’ll apparently being a tent twice as big as previous years. Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band is a nice surprise on the lineup as well as Black Flag’s Henry Rollins.

The festival also dropped their night show lineup:

Tickets are still available at their website, SFOutsidelands.com.



