Outside Lands 2017 Comedy Tent And Night Shows Announced

July 13, 2017 4:32 PM
VIDEO: Outside Lands 2016 Coverage with Jackie Hollywood
 
By Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – We’ve been waiting to which comedians would be apart of this year’s Barbary lineup for next month’s Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park and today they unveiled it.

We’ll apparently being a tent twice as big as previous years. Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band is a nice surprise on the lineup as well as Black Flag’s Henry Rollins.

With all this amazing talent coming to #TheBarbary, we had to make the tent TWICE as big for 2017! #OL10

A post shared by ranger dave (@outsidelands) on

The festival also dropped their night show lineup:

Tickets are still available at their website, SFOutsidelands.com.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

