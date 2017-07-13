1 Reported Dead In Small Plane Crash In Sonoma County

July 13, 2017 2:46 PM
Plane crash, Schellville, Small plane crash, Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – A single-engine plane crashed in Sonoma County Thursday afternoon, reportedly killing one person.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane crashed near Schellville Road and 8th Street East in the community of Schellville around 1 p.m. The crash site is about 1,000 feet west of the Sonoma Skypark airport.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported that one person was killed and three others aboard the plane were injured.

According to the NTSB, the crashed plane is a Cirrus SR22T.

The FAA said two inspectors are en route to the crash site.

More details to come.

