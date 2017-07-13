Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child At Concord Laundromat

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child at a laundromat on Monument Boulevard in Concord, according to police.
The child was with her grandmother, who was washing clothes, when Jose Chavez of Concord “discretely victimized” her, according to police.
The victim’s grandmother didn’t notice, and neither did the other customers in the laundromat, but the crime was recorded on the business’s video security system.
Chavez was found and arrested later that day.
Police are investigating the possibility that Chavez may have victimized others. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.
