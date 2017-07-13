Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Child At Concord Laundromat

July 13, 2017 5:19 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Concord, Crime, Sexual assault

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child at a laundromat on Monument Boulevard in Concord, according to police.

The child was with her grandmother, who was washing clothes, when Jose Chavez of Concord “discretely victimized” her, according to police.

The victim’s grandmother didn’t notice, and neither did the other customers in the laundromat, but the crime was recorded on the business’s video security system.

Chavez was found and arrested later that day.

Police are investigating the possibility that Chavez may have victimized others. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch