Netflix Reveals ‘Narcos’ Season 3 Teaser And Release Date

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – On Friday, Netflix revealed a teaser and the premiere date of the third season of the hit series Narcos. Many wondered how the show would continue with the main character, cocaine drug lord Pablo Escobar was killed off in season two.

For the third season, due out on September 1st, DEA Agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) returns to do battle against a much bigger foe than Escobar, the Cali Cartel, a highly powerful drug syndicate led by four Godfathers. Expect to see more bribing, more violence and more cocaine. But less headlines, proving the Cartel operates a little differently than Escobar.

Gaumont International Television produces the series for Netflix, with José Padilha and Eric Newman serving as executive producers of the show.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.