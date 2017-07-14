Protesters Picket Promotion Of Oakland Officers Allegedly Connected To Scandal

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Activists waved signs outside the promotion ceremony for several Oakland police officers Friday who protesters accused of manipulating a recent sex scandal investigation.

As the three officers were inside the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland getting promoted, protesters stood outside voicing their disapproval.

A group of about 20 people from the Anti Police-Terror Project participated in the protest saying they want to hold Oakland’s city leaders accountable.

The activists claim the officers being promoted were involved in trying to cover up the police sex scandal involving a minor.

They believe the officers failed to properly investigate the scandal and even encouraged now 19-year-old Jasmine Abuslin — the teen sex worker formerly known as “Celeste Guap” — to destroy evidence in the case.

In late May, Oakland agreed to a nearly $1 million settlement for Abuslin in response to a claim that officers had violated her civil rights.

A representative for the protesters said they’re putting new Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick and her department on notice.

“She’s not interested in ending the good old boys network. She’s interested in business as usual and that’s what they’re doing here and it’s been given the co-sign by Libby Schaaf, said Anti Police-Terror Project’s James Burch. But we’re here. We’re letting them know that we see what they’re doing and we won’t stop following them until we get a clean OPD.”

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson summoned officials to his court to discuss a report on a sexual misconduct investigation that found fault with the mayor, city administrator, police chief and other top officials.

Police required both the protesters and the media keep their distance from the private event Friday. KPIX 5 was not able to speak to any officers about the protest taking place.