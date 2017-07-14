Oregon Opens 1,000 More Campsites For Summer Solar Eclipse

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — State park officials say they are opening 1,000 more campsites for people coming to watch the summer solar eclipse from Oregon.

The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will open up the reservations Wednesday.

The department says it made all their campsites available for reservation nine months ahead of the August solar eclipse and all spots were quickly taken.

Department spokesman Chris Havel says with the help of the U.S. Forest Service, they’ve identified that fields and parking lots can double as campsites. Officials intend to have portable toilets at these sites.

A third of the newly available space will be at traditional sites that are normally taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People can make their reservations online or over the phone.

