Sunnyvale Police HQ Evacuated After Citizen Brings In Grenades

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — The headquarters of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety have been evacuated and will stay closed indefinitely after explosives were brought into the building Saturday.

A citizen brought ammunition and grenades into the building lobby for disposal, according to the department.

The building is located on the 700 block of All America Way, near the intersection of El Camino Real and Hollenbeck Avenue.

911 services are being moved from the building to the County Communications office and a bomb squad is en route as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

People are advised to stay away from the area.