Sunnyvale Police HQ Evacuated After Citizen Brings In Grenades

July 15, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Evacuation, Explosives, Grenades, Sunnyvale Police

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — The headquarters of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety have been evacuated and will stay closed indefinitely after explosives were brought into the building Saturday.

A citizen brought ammunition and grenades into the building lobby for disposal, according to the department.

The building is located on the 700 block of All America Way, near the intersection of El Camino Real and Hollenbeck Avenue.

911 services are being moved from the building to the County Communications office and a bomb squad is en route as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

People are advised to stay away from the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch