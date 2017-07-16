Pilot Unhurt After Crop Duster Crashes In Sonoma County Vineyard

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crop dusting plane crashed Saturday in Sonoma County, sheriff’s officials said.
According to Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials, the privately owned, fixed-wing plane crashed in a vineyard in the area of state Highway 12 and Dunbar Road near the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Kenwood.
The pilot walked away uninjured, sheriff’s officials said.
Further details were not immediately available.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed