Pilot Unhurt After Crop Duster Crashes In Sonoma County Vineyard

July 16, 2017 9:04 AM
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A crop dusting plane crashed Saturday in Sonoma County, sheriff’s officials said.

According to Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials, the privately owned, fixed-wing plane crashed in a vineyard in the area of state Highway 12 and Dunbar Road near the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Kenwood.

The pilot walked away uninjured, sheriff’s officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Downed Plane

Overhead view of a downed crop-duster near Kenwood in Sonoma County.

