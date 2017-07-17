1-Year-Old Kidnapped Soledad Boy Found; Amber Alert Canceled

July 17, 2017 8:33 AM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, California Highway Patrol, CHP, Soledad

SOLEDAD (CBS SF) — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a one-year-old kidnapped boy from Soledad in Monterey County was found safe.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was found safe in San Jose. Authorities have not revealed where in San Jose the boy was located, the boy’s condition or the whereabouts of the suspect.

 

soledad kid 1 Year Old Kidnapped Soledad Boy Found; Amber Alert Canceled

Soledad Amber Alert (CHP)

According to the CHP, Emiliano was abducted from the town of Soledad, about 25 miles south of the City of Salinas, at 4:47 a.m. The suspect was last seen driving a white 1992 Honda Accord.

San Jose police said the child is expected to be reunited with his family soon.

More details to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch