1-Year-Old Kidnapped Soledad Boy Found; Amber Alert Canceled

SOLEDAD (CBS SF) — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a one-year-old kidnapped boy from Soledad in Monterey County was found safe.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 1-year-old Emiliano Salinas was found safe in San Jose. Authorities have not revealed where in San Jose the boy was located, the boy’s condition or the whereabouts of the suspect.
According to the CHP, Emiliano was abducted from the town of Soledad, about 25 miles south of the City of Salinas, at 4:47 a.m. The suspect was last seen driving a white 1992 Honda Accord.
San Jose police said the child is expected to be reunited with his family soon.
More details to come.