Chain-Wielding Suspect Attacks Man Walking In SF Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man walking in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Friday afternoon was seriously injured when he was attacked with a metal chain, police said.
The 64-year-old victim was walking in the 200 block of Turk Street when a man walking in front of him suddenly turned around swinging a metal chain and attacked him, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries suffered in the attack.
A 38-year-old male suspect was arrested at the scene, but his identity was not released.
