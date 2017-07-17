Elderly Man Shot Dead At San Francisco’s Twin Peaks

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks on Sunday morning, police said.

The man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as San Francisco resident Edward French, was found shot shortly before 8 a.m. in the Twin Peaks lookout area, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect description or information on a possible motive for the shooting, and no arrest had been reported as of Monday morning.

The last homicide at the Twin Peaks lookout took place on Valentine’s Day last year, when two Santa Rosa residents, Julio Peraza, 21, and Rene Mora, 19, were killed and a third person was injured in a 2 a.m. shooting.

Richmond resident Richard Contreras, 28, was arrested in the case and faces multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder, carjacking and vehicle theft. He remains in custody without bail and his next court date is Aug. 4.