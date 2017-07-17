Foodie Chap With Chef Xavier Salomon, Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A recent winner of the prestigious 2017 Maitre Cuîsinier de France (French Master Chef) of the Year award for USA-Canada, Xavier Salomon is a fifth generation restaurateur who’s passion for food began at his family’s kitchen table in Savoie. His European tenure includes training under Jo Rostang at his Michelin three-star restaurant La Bonne Auberge in Antibes, France. Salomon continued his education at Le Bateau Ivre in Courchevel and graduated from Thonon les Bains Culinary Academy.

In 1991 he joined The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company as the executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Aspen and in 1996, he moved to Atlanta as executive chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Buckhead. Since joining The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in July 2001, Salomon has overseen all dining experiences at the oceanfront resort including the signature restaurant Navio, The Conservatory, Cork Wine Bar as well as weddings, meetings and special events dining. We first worked together on the 2006 Inside The Kitchen event that put the Half Moon Bay property firmly on the culinary map. In 2011 The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company named Salomon ‘Chef of the Year’ for culinary excellence. In his career spanning over 25 years, Salomon has opened over 20 Ritz-Carlton hotels around the world including Moscow and Beijing and has mentored and trained many of the company’s top chefs.

Executive Chef Xavier & Navio Chef Jason Pringle and Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay recently launched their Global Cuisine series featuring a diverse roster of world class chefs for a monthly cooking class, lunch & brunch and featured dishes at Navio.

Upcoming star chefs include:

Charles Phan of Slanted Door

Gerald Hirigoyen of Piperade

Manish Tyagi of August 1 FIVE

William Werner of Craftsman & Wolves

I attended the most recent class with Chef Telmo Faria of hot new SF restaurant UMA CASA. His class centered around Portuguese heritage cuisine.

I learned much about Portuguese food and its origins. And nothing beats the bonding experience that is a cooking class with fun, informative teaching by Chef Telmo. The reward of course was the 3 course lunch that followed the hands on class, the food mostly prepared by us, the 14 participating culinary students.

The main course a super tasty dish: CLAM & PORK STEW. See the recipe below.

To book your Global Cuisine experience and stay at Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay (selling out fast) visit www.ritzcarlton.com.

Enjoy my conversation with my pals, two super talented Chefs Xavier Salomon and Telmo Faria.

Cheers, Liam!

Telmo Faria’s Pork and Clam Stew

Ingredients:

1 pound Manila clams

1 tablespoon canola oil

1.5 tablespoons paprika

½ cup 1/2-inch-diced onion

½ tablespoon coriander

½ cup 1/2-inch-diced green bell pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 linguiça sausage, cut in1/4-inch dice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon ground allspice

2 tomatoes, cut in 1/2-inch dice

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1.5 pounds pork butt, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 quart chicken stock

1 cup white wine, divided

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup red wine vinegar Canola oil for frying

Serves 4

Directions:

Scrub clams, place in a bowl and cover with cold water. Let sit for at least 1 hour.

Combine the spices and rub the pork with the spice mixture. Toss with 1 cup of the wine, and the vinegar and marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Sauté in a skillet until browned and place in a hot oven for about 20 minutes.

Heat oil in a casserole or Dutch oven and sauté linguiça until the fat renders out. Add onion and pepper and sauté just until vegetables start to brown. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute longer. Add tomatoes, tomato paste and remaining 1 cup wine and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Add pork and chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer until pork is tender, about 30 minutes.

Heat oil to 300°F in deep, heavy pot and fry potatoes until golden around the edges and cooked in the middle, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from pot and increase heat to 360F. Return potatoes to oil and fry until uniformly golden. Drain on paper towels and add to the casserole.

Drain clams, add to the casserole and cook over medium heat, covered, until clams open.