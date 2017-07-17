2-Alarm Brush Fire Burns In Saratoga

SARATOGA (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County crews are at the scene of a two-alarm vegetation fire in Saratoga, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Fire Department’s Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 4 p.m.

Crews are currently on scene of a vegetation fire in the area of Mt. Eden Road. Initial reports of 5-10 acres.#sccfdincidents #sccfd pic.twitter.com/1a7CTqDUmd — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) July 17, 2017

The fire is in the area of Mount Eden Road. Early reports indicated that it had already consumed between five and ten acres.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the western edge of Saratoga shortly after 5 p.m. due to the massive column of smoke being produced by the fire.

An evacuation warning is in effect for nearby residents and livestock.

The fire is in the area of the Mount Eden Vineyard. The Mountain Winery music venue is also nearby.

There is a fire break at the vineyard where dirt roads are used by farm equipment.

Video shot from Chopper 5 showed fire crews take up positions nearby.

The flames could be seen burning up a hillside between some high-end homes on one side and vineyards on the other.

CBS SF will report additional details as they become available.