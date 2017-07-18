Group Of Teens Robs Man On San Francisco Muni Bus

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco are investigating the assault and robbery of a man by a group of teenagers on a Muni bus Monday evening, according to authorities.

Police said the 27-year-old male victim boarded a Muni bus traveling on Market Street shortly before 7 p.m. The victim got into a verbal confrontation with a group of ten or so males who appeared to be in their late teens.

The confrontation escalated to the point where the victim left the first bus, boarding a second Muni vehicle. The group of teens followed the man, hopping on the same bus.

Police said the teens confronted the man, surrounding and attacking the victim, eventually stealing his cell phone.

The teens then left the bus in the area of Market and McAllister Streets.

There was no word as to whether the victim sustained any injuries in the robbery. The group of teens remain at large. Police have not provided a description of the suspects and no arrests have been made.