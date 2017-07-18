James Franco Is Tommy Wiseau In ‘The Disaster Artist’

July 18, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Dave Franco, James Franco, Seth Rogen, The Disaster Artist, The Room
VIDEO: “The Disaster Artist” (Official Teaser Trailer)

 
By Bradford Hornsby

(RADIO ALICE) – Tommy Wiseau is infamous for creating The Room, widely known as the worst film ever made.

Franco portrays director/actor Tommy Wiseau with his brother Dave Franco portraying actor Greg Sestero, whose memoir the film is based. The Disaster Artist cast is rounded out by Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Hannibal Buress, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The film first premiered to acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring but will hit theaters on December 1st.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch