Acid Spill Shuts Down 101 Overpass In Marin

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A suspected acid spill shut down a busy Highway 101 overpass in Marin County for more than four hours Tuesday, fire officials said.
The Novato Fire Protection District tweeted at 7:46 a.m. reporting an incident taking place on the Atherton/San Marin overpass.
Novato Fire Chief Mike St. John said a caller reported spotting leaking containers on the overpass.
“We believe we have an acid spill of an unknown type,” he said. “There are four containers on the ground. Several have split open.”
The one-gallon containers of either sulfuric or muriatic acid likely spilled when they fell from a truck on Atherton Avenue. The chemicals are commonly used to etch treads or designs in cement to make it less slippery, fire spokeswoman Sandy Wargo said.
The spill closed Atherton Avenue between Redwood Boulevard and Armstrong Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The spill was cleaned up and the overpass reopened at 11 a.m.